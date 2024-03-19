Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

John Deere's chief technology officer offers thoughts on the future of agriculture

Updated March 19 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman. Picture supplied
John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman. Picture supplied

The person in charge of John Deere's tech stack globally has toured Australia on a learning tour of local farm practices and offered a glimpse into the technology in development and the trends he believes will guide agriculture into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.