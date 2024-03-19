Farm Online
Croplands and Robotics Plus partner to introduce Prospr to the Australasian market

Updated March 19 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:19pm
Robotics Plus co-founder and chief executive Steve Saunders and Croplands general manager Sean Mulvaney with Prospr in the Barossa Valley. Picture supplied
Robotics Plus' Prospr, a multi-use autonomous vehicle for sustainable vineyard and orchard production, is now exclusively available from Croplands in Australia and New Zealand.

