TYM launches two new cabin tractors

Updated March 19 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 2:39pm
The new TYM T68 and T78 tractors. Picture supplied
TYM tractors recently held the official launch event for new utility cabin tractor models TYM T68 and T78 at the main office of Australian distributor Inlon.

