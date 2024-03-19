TYM launches two new cabin tractors

TYM tractors recently held the official launch event for new utility cabin tractor models TYM T68 and T78 at the main office of Australian distributor Inlon.
In addition to the new tractors, TYM dealers from all over Australia were also getting their first look at the recently remodelled TS25 and T2900HST compact tractors.
Inlon's sales and marketing manager Gary Surman said after the inevitable 'pandemic lull' in new production models, TYM was making up for lost time with four new models released in the last six months and two more to come in 2024.
"Three representatives from TYM Korea travelled to Australia as part of a factory delegation," he said.
"It was an opportunity for the delegation to speak with dealers and hear about the great customer experiences, new product ideas and needs of the Australian market.
"The TYM TS25 and T2900 ROPS tractors are welcome additions to the compact tractor market with auto throttle and HST simplifying operation.
"Their heavy-duty front axle, longer wheelbase and large industrial front and rear tyres give extra stability when lifting and loading.
"The new TYM T68 and T78 cabin tractors are powered by the German-built Deutz TCD 2.9 litre turbo diesel intercooled engine, which is fuel efficient, reliable and powerful with a dual dry-element air cleaner for Australia's dusty conditions. The 4-cylinder engine produces an impressive 67hp and 75hp (respectively) at only 2200 engine rpm for optimal fuel efficiency.
"Importantly, the electronic engine governor holds the set engine rpm, under varying loads, delivering the maximum power of the engine when required, without rpm droops or spikes. This is ideal for PTO work, as the PTO speed is maintained without loss of rpm up to the maximum power rating. In comparison, an engine with a mechanical governor experiences rpm droops and spikes as the load varies in operation.
"Power shuttle transmission is 24 speed with 18 speeds under 10kph for the TYM T68 and 16 speed with 11 speeds under 10kph for the T78."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.