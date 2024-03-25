Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers seek support as hearings kick off for Mallee mine plans

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A group of southern Mallee grain growers are opposing plans to locate a mineral sands mine just south of Swan Hill, the public hearings began today in Melbourne.
A group of southern Mallee grain growers are opposing plans to locate a mineral sands mine just south of Swan Hill, the public hearings began today in Melbourne.

A public hearing began today in Spring Street, Melbourne to consider plans for a mineral sands mine more than 300km away in the Cannie Ridge district just south of Swan Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.