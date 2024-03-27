Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

ALEC slams Labor MPs over incorrect live sheep export facts

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 28 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live sheep exports were debated in parliament this week. FILE PHOTO.
Live sheep exports were debated in parliament this week. FILE PHOTO.

The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council has slammed Labor politicians for using "tired and factually incorrect arguments" during a parliamentary debate around live sheep exports earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.