Bold style of new Quadtrac flagship wins international design award

April 3 2024 - 4:30pm
The new Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 715 has been recognised in the global iF Design Award. Picture supplied
The new Case IH Steiger Quadtrac 715 has been recognised in the global iF Design Award. Picture supplied

The recently-launched Quadtrac 715, the new flagship of the Case IH tractor range that introduces a bold new look to the top of the brand's highest-horsepower category, has won one of the design industry's most respected global prizes, an iF Design Award, in recognition of the striking styling and practical benefits that it brings to the top end of the tractor market.

