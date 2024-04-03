Bold style of new Quadtrac flagship wins international design award

The recently-launched Quadtrac 715, the new flagship of the Case IH tractor range that introduces a bold new look to the top of the brand's highest-horsepower category, has won one of the design industry's most respected global prizes, an iF Design Award, in recognition of the striking styling and practical benefits that it brings to the top end of the tractor market.
First presented in 1954, the iF Design Awards are acknowledged as one of the most respected design competitions, recognising the importance of product design across multiple varied consumer and commercial product categories.
Some 10,800 entries from 72 countries were entered for the 2024 awards, and the Case IH Quadtrac 715 was a winner in the Industrial Machine category, following a demanding two-part selection process overseen by globally-respected design experts from across the sector.
Products judged to combine innovative style and aesthetics with enhanced functionality are granted the iF seal, recognising their customer benefits while acknowledging the role of the design industry.
The styling of the new Quadtrac 715 sets it apart from established models in the Quadtrac range, underlining not only the tractor's greater pulling power but also its ability to achieve even greater standards of soil protection via its larger footprint.
The styling also has practical benefits: the hood incorporates new air intake grills to cool the larger, higher-output FPT Cursor 16L TST 15.9-litre engine, and features a new lighting design, with new LED road lights as well as new worklights that produce a total output of more than 76,000 lumens delivering 11 per cent more illumination power.
The styling forms part of a bonnet that can be raised 31pc higher for easier service access and is opened and closed via an electric actuator.
