Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Where's the beef? While China trade breakthroughs are a positive, 'significant' barriers remain for locked-out red meat processors

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated April 2 2024 - 6:56pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where's the beef? While China trade breakthroughs are a positive, 'significant' barriers remain for locked-out red meat processors
Where's the beef? While China trade breakthroughs are a positive, 'significant' barriers remain for locked-out red meat processors

While the removal of punitive tariffs placed on various Australian commodities by Beijing has helped re-stabilise the fractured bilateral relationship, the nation's beef industry said the government remains "a long way" from being able to claim "mission accomplished."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.