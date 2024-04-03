Farm Online
Free

Fordham Agricultural Machinery launches Grange Machinery into Australia

April 4 2024 - 10:30am
Grange Machinery managing director Rhun Jones, with Fordham Agricultural Machinery managing director Guy Fordham, who has been appointed to distribute Grange machines in Australia. Picture supplied
Grange Machinery has appointed Fordham Agricultural Machinery of Victoria as its distributor for southern Australia.

