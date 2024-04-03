Fordham Agricultural Machinery launches Grange Machinery into Australia

Grange Machinery has appointed Fordham Agricultural Machinery of Victoria as its distributor for southern Australia.
The first container of Grange machines landed with Fordham Agricultural Machinery in Melbourne, just in time for their debut at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days on March 5-7.
The company will also be presenting at other field days including Farm World on March 22-24 and AGFEST in Tasmania on May 2-4.
Equipment on offer under the new agreement includes Grange Machinery's Close Coupled Toolbar (CCT), Low Disturbance Toolbar (LDT), Grass Land Loosener (GLL), Low Disturbance Loosener (LDL) and Strip-Till Preperator.
Managing director of newly-established Fordham Agricultural Machinery, Guy Fordham has used his considerable experience to bring the new range of British built machinery to this part of the globe.
"Whilst working with farmers and contractors and listening to our customers, Fordham found the need to source and supply a range of machines that can provide remedial low disturbance sub-surface loosening to alleviate compaction on land that has either been compacted by heavy machinery, livestock and weather events," he said.
"Subsequently, after doing their research Fordham Agricultural Machinery is extremely proud to become the importer for Grange Machinery."
Grange Machinery produces a range of machines to help lower the cost of crop establishment, while improving soil structure and efficiency in the field. Customers can invest in these machines to enhance and add versatility to their current farming system.
The range closely complements direct seed drills from Novag, also distributed by Fordham Agricultural Machinery.
Grange Machinery managing director Rhun Jones said the business team was extremely excited about the launch of Grange in the southern region of Australia through Fordham Ag.
"The passion, knowledge and enthusiasm that Guy offers will make a big impact to our visibility and awareness in Australia," he said.
"We hope to showcase the true versatility offered within our product range and how the different models can have a significant impact on farming methods to offer greater establishment savings and benefits in soil health."
