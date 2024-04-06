New Holland reveals T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence to Australian market

New Holland has showcased the first of its improved T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence tractors that will be arriving on Australian shores at the end of this year.
Sales staff from New Holland dealerships from across the country gathered in the Macedon Ranges in central Victoria for a preview of the new machines' key features.
New Holland's product manager for combine & high horsepower tractors Marc Smith said the T9 SmartTrax with PLM Intelligence would be offered in five models for the first-time, giving farmers a wider offering for a range of applications.
"Australia has a large farming footprint with many different applications that farmers face," he said.
"The enhanced T9 SmartTrax models (T9.520, T9.580, T9.615, T9.655 and T9.700) will offer 475 to 645 rated horsepower options, so there is now more choice for farmers who need a lower horsepower machine for the applications they are running.
"The SmartTrax system offers a lot more traction with less slippage particularly in lighter soil conditions, where wheeled tractors tend to struggle."
Improved speed and maneuverability are two of the biggest benefits farmers and operators will notice with the SmartTrax system.
"The new models will deliver an increase in top vehicle speed comparable to the wheeled models, now up to 40kmh, for quicker and more efficient field-to-field transportation," Marc said.
"Australian farms can be spread out across kilometres, so any time that can be saved keeping the operation moving more efficiently between paddocks that aren't necessarily linked together is a bonus.
"The T9 SmartTrax will also have multiple track belt options available with two width choices-30-inch (76.2cm) and 36-inch (91.44cm) - again providing diversity depending on the applications farmers are running.
"The improved T9 SmartTrax tractors will also offer a 47 per cent increase in fuel capacity due to the inclusion of twin rear saddle tanks, with the design of the SmartTrax system having a lower profile on the tractor.
"Fuel capacity is now at 1700L, which means extended run time and reduced refuelling stops that align with what we offer in our wheeled machines."
Swinging cab entry steps are another innovative feature incorporated into the design of the T9 SmartTrax tractors.
The steps automatically pivot as the tractor is articulated, keeping the ladder from extending beyond the tracks and allowing for safer and easier entry and exit from the cab.
The track system also streamlines maintenance and optimises belt tension by eliminating manual adjustments with its automatic track tensioning system - this update over the previous design can contribute to lengthening the lifespan of the track belt.
"Productivity is central to the T9 SmartTrax; we're cutting down on non-productive tractor time, like field-to-field movement and breaks to refuel, to maximise operator efficiency in the field and minimise time spent on the job," Marc said.
