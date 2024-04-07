Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Kubota SVL75-3 loaded with new features

April 7 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader has plenty of new features. Picture supplied
The Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader has plenty of new features. Picture supplied

Kubota Australia has taken innovation to another level as it launches the SVL75-3 compact track loader, replacing the proven SVL75-2 with a range of new features to improve performance and comfort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.