Tradies turning to trucks as demand hits new heights

For a limited time (April 1, 2024 - 30 June 30 2024) and as part of its Ready-to-Work, Playtime's Over campaign, Isuzu is offering the NLR 45-150 AMT SWB Traypack for a drive-away price of $62,990, with a bonus $3500 extras that can be put towards Isuzu parts and accessories or an Isuzu Essentials service agreement at the buyer's discretion.