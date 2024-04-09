Tradies turning to trucks as demand hits new heights

With demand on trade services at an all-time high, the choice of which vehicle best delivers genuine business efficiencies has never been more important.
Recent Federal Government statistics show that just shy of 70,000 new tradies joined the industry between November 2022 and 2023. This is a combined tradie workforce of 1,347,500, making it one of the highest employers in Australia, second only to health care and social assistance.
With demand growing, Australia's most popular heavy vehicle brand, Isuzu Trucks, has announced a new offer on its premium trade-centric transport solution, the 4500 kilogram Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) Ready-to-Work NLR 45-150 Traypack.
The car drivers' licence Traypack deal provides the likes of carpenters, electricians, plumbers and landscapers a fit-for-purpose light truck at a competitive price and without the need to upgrade any licencing credentials.
For a limited time (April 1, 2024 - 30 June 30 2024) and as part of its Ready-to-Work, Playtime's Over campaign, Isuzu is offering the NLR 45-150 AMT SWB Traypack for a drive-away price of $62,990, with a bonus $3500 extras that can be put towards Isuzu parts and accessories or an Isuzu Essentials service agreement at the buyer's discretion.
The bonus $3500 is also applicable across Isuzu's entire NLR Traypack range, offering greater choice with manual and two-pedal Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) models in a variety of short-and medium-wheelbase sizes.
Isuzu Australia Limited head of sales Craig White said the offer was one not-to-be missed for those operators new to the sector and looking to streamline their operating costs.
"It's a commonly held belief that you need a rigid vehicle licence to drive a truck, but that's simply not the case for many models in our light-duty range, which includes the Ready-to-Work NLR 45-150 Traypack," Mr White said.
"At this 4.5-tonne GVM mark, there are no additional driver training costs, plus all the benefits of owning a light truck as opposed to a traditional ute or van. More payload, increased towing capacity, better visibility and better suitability for all manner of trades.
"The savings continue through to the bonus $3500 which can be spent on further parts or accessories upgrades or a service agreement package to streamline the monthly budget and assist in reducing the whole-of-life cost of owning a commercial vehicle.
"It's all part of how Isuzu Trucks offers improved value for customers from the initial sale, right through to the whole working life of the vehicle."
This is combined with Isuzu's industry-leading six-year warranty (covering cab chassis) and three years on the body equipment, as well as six years of 24/7 roadside assist.
The NLR 45-150 AMT SWB Traypack has a payload capacity of 2210 kg, and a substantial 4000 kg towing limit, making light work of ferrying extra equipment or towing a tag-along trailer.
Plenty of punch is available from a four-cylinder 4JJ1-TCS turbo-diesel engine producing 110 kW at 2800 rpm of power and 375 Nm of torque at 1600 - 2800 rpm.
Adaptability for a wide range of applications - both on and off-site - is assured with the Traypack's pre-built, heavy-duty aluminium tray a headline feature including removable drop-sides and rear tailgate, integrated load restraint anchor points, headboard (including rear window protector) and a low light capable reversing camera.
For operators conscious of driver safety and compliance obligations, Isuzu's Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) comes standard on all new 4x2 N Series trucks, helping to protect driver and other users alike.
Isuzu's ADAS works to keep drivers alert and aware of surroundings with automated safety features such as Advanced Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure and Traffic Movement Warning (LDW), and a Distance Warning System (DWS).
With its winning combination of trade-ready features and capacity to handle the heavy loads, the NLR 45-150 SWB Traypack is Isuzu's number-one selling light-duty truck in Australia.
Mr White said at more than 70 locations nationwide, Isuzu dealerships were eager to help businesses secure their perfect work transport.
"There's incredible demand for tradespeople and services across a gamut of industries right now, which extends to increased demand on their associated capital equipment," he said.
"The NLR 45-150 AMT SWB Traypack not only has more load space compared to a regular ute, it also can carry a substantial 1000 kg of additional weight, with a much greater legal towing capacity. That means more tools and materials on-board and fewer trips back to base, and all in a vehicle specifically engineered to get this work done day in and day out.
"It's these real-time savings that add up to better value and better efficiency for trade businesses over the long run."
