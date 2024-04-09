Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Tradies turning to trucks as demand hits new heights

Updated April 9 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isuzu is offering hot deals to get tradies into trucks rather than utes. Picture supplied
Isuzu is offering hot deals to get tradies into trucks rather than utes. Picture supplied

With demand on trade services at an all-time high, the choice of which vehicle best delivers genuine business efficiencies has never been more important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.