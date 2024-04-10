Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Treasurer has eyes on mandatory company merger regime

By Poppy Johnston and Andrew Brown
April 10 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businesses at all levels face new laws when looking to merge. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)
Businesses at all levels face new laws when looking to merge. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)

Businesses seeking to merge will have no choice but to notify the national competition regulator first, under sweeping changes proposed by the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.