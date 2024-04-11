Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

OPINION: Rebuilt vs Reman - what's the difference?

By Emma Ford
April 11 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere's remanufacturing capability is on track to grow 50 per cent by 2030 in line with the company's Sustainability Strategy. Picture supplied
John Deere's remanufacturing capability is on track to grow 50 per cent by 2030 in line with the company's Sustainability Strategy. Picture supplied

OPINION: By 2030, there will be nine billion people on earth who will need to be fed, clothed and housed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.