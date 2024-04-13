Empowering rural talent: GRO Rural launched

GRO Rural, an innovative initiative addressing the challenges of talent connectivity in rural Australia, has been launched to shine a light on the skills available in our regions.
Founded by rural entrepreneur Dimity Smith, who was a guest speaker at ACM Agri's AgSmart Connect event in Tamworth, GRO Rural aims to bridge the gap between rural professionals and businesses while spotlighting the contributions of rural women.
Ms Smith said an aim with GRO Rural was to create a more inclusive and vibrant rural community, so it was launched on International Womens Day.
"At GRO Rural, we understand the unique challenges faced by rural professionals, particularly women who play a vital role in supporting their partners in rural communities," she said.
"We are committed to empowering rural women by providing them with opportunities to excel in their professions while embracing the rural lifestyle they've chosen."
The launch of GRO Rural also supports the Federal Government's plan to unleash the full capacity of women to the Australian economy across the next 10 years. While developing this plan for the government, the Women's Economic Equality Taskforce found that motherhood attracts a significant earnings penalty with women's earnings being reduced on average by 55 per cent during the first five years of parenting. This finding combined with the fact that women account for 70.4pc of Australia's part time workforce and that women in rural Australian take on a disproportionate amount of unpaid work has only driven Ms Smith's desire to ensure GRO Rural's success.
"Women in rural Australia have so much to contribute to the Australian economy," she said.
"It's all about offering them pathways and opportunities to do so while juggling their many other responsibilities".
With the ongoing migration from urban centres to rural, regional, and remote areas of Australia, accessing talented individuals for contracting or remote working opportunities has become increasingly challenging.
Ms Smith said many skilled professionals in rural areas struggled with visibility on mainstream platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram, hindering their chances of securing meaningful employment.
"Moreover, businesses eager to support rural talent often lack the means to connect effectively with these professionals," she said.
"We promise our male counterparts that GRO Rural welcomes them with open arms too.
"We want GRO Rural to create a community of connectivity, prosperity, and opportunity for all regionally based professionals."
GRO Rural addresses these challenges head-on by providing a comprehensive connection platform tailored to the needs of rural professionals and businesses. Through GRO Rural, individuals and businesses can showcase their experience, skill sets, and availability, effectively putting rural talent on the map across Australia. This not only facilitates easier access to talent but also fosters collaboration and growth within rural communities.
"We invite individuals, businesses, and stakeholders in rural and regional Australia to join us in this transformative journey towards empowering rural talent," Ms Smith said.
"Together, we can break down barriers, unlock opportunities, and build a brighter future for rural Australia."
To learn more about GRO Rural and how to get involved, visit www.grorural.com.au.
