Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Empowering rural talent: GRO Rural launched

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
April 13 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dimity Smith (centre) has created GRORural. She is pictured with her fellow guest speakers at AgSmart Connect Ailie Webb and Dr Nerida McGilchrist who were on the Women in Ag panel. Picture by Paula Thompson
Dimity Smith (centre) has created GRORural. She is pictured with her fellow guest speakers at AgSmart Connect Ailie Webb and Dr Nerida McGilchrist who were on the Women in Ag panel. Picture by Paula Thompson

GRO Rural, an innovative initiative addressing the challenges of talent connectivity in rural Australia, has been launched to shine a light on the skills available in our regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.