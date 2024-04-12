Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
April 12 2024
The bargain hunters couldn't resist buying Elders' shares, again. File photo.
Elders shares rebound

Farm services heavyweight, Elders, has ended what began as a dismal week with a rebounding share price, despite warning its full year profit may be down by 25pc, or more, from last year's $171m pre-tax earnings.

