Agribusiness buzz in brief

Farm services heavyweight, Elders, has ended what began as a dismal week with a rebounding share price, despite warning its full year profit may be down by 25pc, or more, from last year's $171m pre-tax earnings.
Its share price was creeping back towards $10 before the profit forecast sent it plunging to around $7.20, eventually ending Monday's trading on the Australian Securities Exchange more than 24pc below last week's price, at $7.43.
Elders blamed the earnings downturn forecast on poor farmer sentiment and markets during a dry spring which hit first quarter turnover, plus continuing West Australian dry weather concerns and tight chemical sales margins.
Almost 6 million Elders shares were sold off early this week - the biggest investor exit in a year.
However, the bargain hunters couldn't resist and were buying again the next day, pushing the agency and farm inputs supplies business' stock price back up near $8 the following day, then around $8.40 by Friday.
Two years ago Elders shares were riding high above $14 each, but took a caning in 2023 after managing director Mark Allison flagged his retirement (which he later reversed) and seasonal conditions turned dry.
Cotton industry players will be back in force on Queensland's Gold Coast from August 6 to 8 at the biennial Australian Cotton Conference, themed "Cultivating excellence."
Hosted by Cotton Australia and the Australian Cotton Shippers Association, the event is set attract a diverse range of delegates, from cotton researchers and scientists, farmers to marketers, industry organisations, spinners and retailers.
"In 2022 we had a record number of over 2600 attendees learning from over 120 expert speakers," said conference chair, Liz Stott.
"The committee is currently considering topics including cover cropping, renewables, carbon farming, climate forecasting, water surveillance, the performance of new cotton varieties, mental health and artificial intelligence applications for cotton."
More than 100 sites were already booked for trade displays, a free Kids Club would help ensure families can attend, and the Australian Cotton Industry Awards would be a social highlight.
Nominations close on April 19 for the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program, part of the National Farmers' Federation's goal to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks by 2030.
The five month course is designed to empower women in agriculture through mentorship, networking and industry partnerships.
NFF is seeking 12 farm sector women who can take this unique opportunity to clarify their goals, joining an alumni base of 64 graduates, many of whom have stepped into managerial and executive level roles, or board positions.
Program participants embark on an intensive journey tailored to their needs, providing flexibility, a supportive community, and the tools to elevate their leadership.
Angus Australia's supply chain manager for the past eight years, Liz Pearson, has joined the online auctions service, StockLive as program manager.
She brings skills in new business development, beef integrity systems and relationship management to the business.
General manager, Libby Tyrell, said Ms Pearson had comprehensive experience in all facets of the beef industry, from her family farm to feedlots, animal health, stock and station agencies, logistics, processing and brand management.
"She will be working closely with the StockLive tech team to enhance the online platform's functionality and user experience for our clients in the cattle and sheep sectors and seeking feedback."
Ms Pearson grew up on a cattle property in the NSW New England where her family also owned a stock and station agency.
Rabobank Australia's board of directors has welcomed former former Unilever Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer, Clive Stiff, to its ranks.
Mr Stiff has more than 35 years' experience in the fast moving consumer goods sector, including leading Procter and Gamble in France, and was the Australian Food and Grocery Council chairman.
He is a current director of GrainCorp and Cleanaway Waste Management and a member of the Quantium Advisory Board.
Rabobank Australia chairman James Fazzino said his extensive experience in, and knowledge of, fast moving consumer goods and the wider business environment made him an ideal addition to the board.
Others on Rabobank's local board are Jillian Segal, Christine Feldmanis, Geerten Battjes, Lara Yocarini and Rabobank Australia CEO, Mark Wiessing.
New Zealand's big nutritional dairy powder processor, Synlait Milk, is weighing up the future of its processing assets after a poor half-year financial result.
The dual listed Canterbury-based group, which is owned by the trans-Tasman A2 Milk Company and China's Bright Foods, has begun a strategic review of its North Island assets, including its new plant at Pokeno and a blending and canning facility in Auckland.
Last year Synlait lost A2 Milk's exclusive infant formula manufacturing contract.
For the six months to January 31, Synlait's net debt rose eight per cent to $NZ559 million and gross profit fell 47pc to $NZ43.6m.
While revenue rose 3pc and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation were $NZ20m, its net loss after tax was $NZ96.2m, compared with about $5m for the same period last year.
Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said the balance sheet reset initiatives were underpinned by a letter of support from Bright Dairy.
