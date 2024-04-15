Farm Online
Lismore factory satisfies Japanese taste for Norco ice cream

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 15 2024
Federal Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt, with Norco chief executive officer, Michael Hampson, and freshly produced ice cream now back into the export market after the co-operative's Lismore plant recommenced production.
Long time Japanese buyers of Norco ice cream are tucking into the product again after first shipments from the rebuilt NSW North Coast plant have landed overseas.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

