New intensive mix system for Strautmann feed mixers

Updated April 15 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
The Verti-Mix 2401 at work. Picture supplied
Strautmann's range of Verti-Mix feed mixers are known for their stepped flight auger, which delivers efficient mixing and a uniform feed and now in its fourth generation, it has introduced its new Intensive Mix System (IMS) auger.

