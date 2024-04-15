Fresh leadership takes over at Australian Farm Institute

Women are taking on the two top roles at the farm sector policy think tank, the Australian Farm Institute.
Former Rural Bank chief executive officer and Victorian-based agribusiness director, Alexandra Gartmann, is the AFI's new chair, replacing Andrew Spencer, while acting chief executive, Katie McRobert, becomes executive director.
Both new appointments were confirmed today by the institute's board of directors and commence immediately.
Ms McRobert, who joined the AFI in late 2017 and was most recently its general manager, becomes the third executive director in its 20-year history following Richard Heath's departure in late 2023.
Mr Heath took over as CEO of the Zero Net Emissions from Agriculture Co-operative Research Council in Brisbane in February.
The AFI researches and leads farm policy issue discussions and analysis to ensure a viable future for the agricultural community.
It promotes evidence-based policies to maximise the economic and social wellbeing of farmers and the farm sector.
Outgoing chairman, Mr Spencer, said with more than a decade's experience at the AFI between them, Ms McRobert and Ms Gartmann would provide a leadership refresh.
He noted a robust recruitment process was undertaken to ensure the institute was "firmly positioned for success".
Board directors agreed the new chair and executive director were well placed to build on the enduring legacy of Mr Heath and Mr Spencer.
Incoming chair, Ms Gartmann, became an AFI director in 2018 and is also on the board of farm chemical company, Nufarm, the Australian Wool Testing Authority and the Murray Darling Basin's One Basin CRC, plus LaTrobe University Council.
She also chairs the Victorian Agriculture and Climate Change Council.
Ms Gartmann noted the AFI's unique position in helping lead policy discourse in the agricultural sector.
"Katie's appointment heralds an exciting chapter at Australia's only independent think tank focussed on the farm sector, and I am thrilled she has been promoted to lead AFI after more than six years of loyal service," Ms Gartmann said.
"Now more than ever, we need independent thought leadership to meet the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, at both a domestic and international level, and the board remains focussed on delivering this mandate.
Ms McRobert worked with Rabobank in a global content and community communications role before joining the AFI, and prior to that edited Australian Community Media's national website Farmonline.
She has a MBA from Griffith University specialising in sustainable business and participated in the inaugural National Farmers' Federation 2030 Leadership Program.
She chairs the CSIRO Drought Resilience Mission Advisory Group, and is a member of the NSW Environmental Trust Biodiversity Technical Review Committee and the NSW Farm Writers' Association committee.
"The AFI plays an invaluable role in thought leadership for Australian agriculture and I am honoured to be promoted to my new role," Ms McRobert said.
"In the past 20 years the institute has facilitated important policy discussions on climate change, energy and transport costs, digital agriculture, research development and extension, investment, risk management and farm advocacy.
"With all eyes now on targets for productivity and sustainable farming in the coming decades, the role of AFI - to inform good policy for the farm sector's viability - has never been more crucial."
Ms Gartmann also paid tribute to Mr Spencer, who has stepped down after six years in the chair, but remains on the board.
Mr Spencer reflected that the AFI has been on the frontline of policy discussions in Australia since 2004, and had since extended its reach to influence evidence-based farm policy on the global stage.
"This could not have happened without the support of the broader agricultural community which powers the work of AFI," he said.
"I am confident the Institute will continue to add value to the sector into the next 20 years."
