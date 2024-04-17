Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Addition of Case IH AFS Connect takes Puma range to next level of performance and productivity

Updated April 17 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Case IH Australia/New Zealand product manager for Puma tractors Lawrence Polga. Picture by Barry Murphy
Case IH Australia/New Zealand product manager for Puma tractors Lawrence Polga. Picture by Barry Murphy

Case IH's introduction of AFS Connect on its high horsepower tractor ranges across the past few years has helped farmers with their connectivity, and now this advanced technology has been rolled out across its popular Puma models.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.