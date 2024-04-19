Hearing loss helped on farm with new device

The National Centre for Farmer Health reports the agricultural sector has high levels of hearing loss among farmers.
Data shows 65 per cent of Australian farmers have a measurable hearing loss, compared to between 22 to 27pc of the general population.
The continual use of loud machinery and equipment on farms, such as tractors, augers, firearms, chainsaws, radios and tools in the workshop all increases the risk of permanent hearing loss for farmers.
Farmers with hearing loss can face obstacles when using hearing aids, as they pick up communications from UHF CB radios in conjunction with loud machinery, making it difficult to receive information from the radio.
GME has launched a device to help with this problem, the XRS-BT1, an interface module that brings bluetooth audio connectivity and a wireless push-to-talk feature to UHF CB radios.
Farmers are able to connect their UHF CB radio to their compatible hearing aids and other accessories via bluetooth. The device allows users to receive radio transmissions direct to their hearing aids, ensuring clear and direct communication.
The XRS-BT1 kit comes with a range of accessories to cater to the needs of all drivers, including a dash mounting option and a wired microphone for truckies or farmers who need quick, hands-free communication on-the-go.
A primary producer who is already using the technology is Steve Rohde, who farms at Springdale, Queensland, running a cattle, sheep and goat operation.
"I have quite severe hearing loss," he said.
"I need my hearing aids otherwise I would lose the ability to hear people talk and I need to have my hearing aids on 24/7."
Mr Rohde said one of the biggest challenges of wearing a hearing aid while working the land was dealing with the background noise it picks up.
"The biggest thing with a hearing aid, it doesn't discriminate (between different noises)," he said.
"The noises in the background can make it very hard to hear."
Mr Rohde said whether he was on a motorbike, a horse or in a side-by-side, background noise, particularly when there's harsh winds, can make it hard to hear the communication he actually wanted to hear.
"It can even just be the dogs barking," he said.
Mr Rohde describes the XRS-BT1 as a 'game-changer' for both himself and his business.
"Living on a remote rural property with limited to no phone service means that I rely on a UHF radio to communicate with my family, neighbours and others at work on the farm," he said.
"Because of my hearing loss I can't always hear the UHF radio which stressed me as I was missing crucial lifesaving information, and you can't run an operation the size of mine without being able to communicate clearly across vast areas.
"The XRS-BT1 module has opened a world of possibilities that I didn't think was going to be possible with my hearing loss.
"Not only does it give me peace of mind with my young family but I can now communicate easily with contractors without having to physically drive through paddocks to their locations. This is something I have not been able to use the UHF for in the past and is a real game changer for me and my business."
