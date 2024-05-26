'Spread too thin' - the ag board directors taking on multiple roles

More than a third of Australia's rural research development corporations have directors that sit on other RDC boards.
Six of the nation's 15 grower and taxpayer funded research and marketing bodies have directors who sit on more than one RDC.
The crossover is greatest among the five statutory RDCs, with three of those boards having board members who are also directors of industry-owned RDCs.
The statutory RDC board members are appointed by the federal agriculture minister.
Wine Australia has the most crossover directors, with Cath Oates and John Lloyd sitting on other RDC boards.
Ms Oates is also a director of Horticulture Innovation Australia, a fact not mentioned on her Wine Australia website profile.
Fellow Wine Australia director John Lloyd is also a director of Meat and Livestock Australia.
Late last year Mr Lloyd was appointed to the Elders board. The Elders appointment is not acknowledged on Mr Lloyd's Wine Australia or MLA website director profiles.
Wine Australia chair Michelle Allan is a former Meat and Livestock Australia chair, while director Catherine Cooper was on the Australian Eggs board until late last year. This is despite the Wine Australia website listing Ms Cooper as being a current Australian Eggs director.
The website also lists Dr Allan as being the current chair of peak grower group Apple and Pear Australia, a position she no longer holds.
Horticulture Innovation Australia chair Julie Bird is also a director of Cotton Research and Development Corporation.
Saranne Cooke is a board member of both Fisheries Research and Development Corporation and the Australian Meat Processing Corporation, as well as being the chair of the director selection committee for a third RDC, Sugar Research Australia.
Dr Cooke's directorship of the AMPC board is not mentioned on her profile on the FRDC website. It is, however, disclosed in the FRDC 2022-23 annual report.
AMPC, which represents red meat processors and has an aim "to enable Australia to build the most competitive, profitable and sustainable red meat processing industry," does note on its website and annual report that Dr Cooke is also a FRDC board member.
Neither Fisheries Research and Development Corporation or Australian Meat Processing Corporation responded to requests to ask Dr Cooke how she handled potential conflicts representing both red and white meat industries.
According to the Sugar Research Australia website board member Rosemary Richards is also a director of Cotton Research and Development Corporation.
However, Ms Richards' CRDC term ended in October 2023.
An Australian Institute of Company Directors spokesperson said directors who sat on multiple boards must ensure they had capacity to devote time and energy to each board, and also act on any potential conflict of interest.
"Directors should avoid being spread too thin; they must have the time and capacity to handle a crisis at any of their organisations," the spokesperson said.
"Directors have a duty to act in the best interest of their organisation. If a director finds themselves facing a conflict of interest, they should disclose the conflict then ensure they stay away from the decision-making process regarding that issue."
The analysis of board members revealed Cotton Research and Development Corporation has former NSW agriculture and water minister Niall Blair on its board, while AgriFutures chair is former federal independent MP Cathy McGowan.
Other notable RDC directors are former National Farmers' Federation president Jock Laurie, who is chair of Australian Wool Innovation, while Australian Pork Limited has Tony Lowings, a former global chief executive officer of fast-food giant KFC, as a specialist director.
Of the 116 RDC directorships, 46 are held by women, representing just under 40 per cent of the positions. According to the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the percentage of women on ASX 200 boards is currently 34.2 per cent.
Wine Australia has the highest female representation, with four of the seven directorships held by women.
In contrast, Australian Pork Limited has just one woman on its eight-member board.
Australian Pork Limited, Forest and Wood Products Australia and Eggs Australia did not respond to requests for comment and information.
Contact: ed.gannon@austcommunitymedia.com.au
