Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Country towns banking on branch closure inquiry report

By Stephanie Gardiner
May 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Senate inquiry is due to deliver its findings on bank branch closures in regional Australia. (Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS)
A Senate inquiry is due to deliver its findings on bank branch closures in regional Australia. (Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS)

A simple letter written in impeccable cursive gets to the heart of frustrations over bank closures in rural Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.