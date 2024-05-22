Farm Online
Nutrien launches service to calculate farm greenhouse emissions

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 23 2024 - 6:30am
Nutrien's head of commercial sustainability, Rebecca Underwood. Photo supplied.
Farm services network, Nutrien Ag Solutions, has launched a farm emissions profiling service to help producers calculate their greenhouse gas emissions numbers and learn what to do about them.

