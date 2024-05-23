Farm Online
Agchem prices on the rise after cheap market hits Nufarm profit

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 23 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Nufarm Group revenue of at $1.7 billion in the first six months of 2023-24 was 10 per cent below the same time last year.
Another 25 per cent plunge in global herbicide prices in the past year has eroded Nufarm's statutory net profit almost 70 per cent in the first half of 2023-24 to $49 million.

