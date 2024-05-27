New Morris air cart series gives an extra accurate seeding option

Australian grain growers have a new option when they next sow their crops following the recent launch of the latest Morris 10 series air carts.
In addition to larger capacities that will keep producers seeding in paddocks for longer and spending less time filling, the new carts feature technologies that are set to take seeding efficiency, accuracy and uniformity to another level.
Distributed by McIntosh Distribution, the Morris 10 series will complement small and large frame air carts from the manufacturer's 9 series.
Growers will have the choice of seven models from the 10 series, offering capacities ranging from 20,890-34,701 litres in three and four-tank configurations and incorporating an integrated, stainless-steel liquid tank as well as small seeds 'Optimizer' tank.
McIntosh Distribution national Morris product manager Duncan Murdoch said in-line with previous tillage and seeding equipment releases from Morris, Australian fingerprints were all over the latest 10 series. The carts have been tested across the last two seeding seasons in Australia and several years prior in Canada.
"Three things we particularly focused on to assist the design were high draught loads in tow-between configurations, as well as operating in heat and dust - and we have taken those to the extreme in the last two seasons, also by sowing predominantly in dry conditions," he said.
He said there also was a strong Australian influence with the axle design, including to suit the industry preference for big single tyres rather than duals, as well as in the tank configuration, largely to achieve three similar granular tank capacities, or two similar larger tanks, with a liquid tank.
"The frame is a fully boxed and trussed design and it's certainly over-engineered," Mr Murdoch said.
"If you look at the chassis on the 10 series and on that of a crane, it's the same strong design.
"It incorporates the Morris Duraloc interlocking technology that has been carried through from the Morris Quantum air drills.
"The bigger carts use a three-piece wheel rim and 201 rated tyres that can each carry 26.5 tonnes. We have set the tyre specifications in Australia and we haven't spec'd it to be just enough - there is a lot of extra capacity with the tyres."
He said one of the most exciting drawcards expected to attract grower investment in the 10 series was the use of load cells under every granular tank, which would take seeding rate accuracy and uniformity to a new level.
"Load cells have previously been used on extra large Morris carts, but on both sides of the axle and front hitch to cover the entire machine - not on each individual tank," Mr Murdoch said.
"This is the solution to that hidden, unsaid, unknown, misunderstood truth of airseeding - the difference between the calibrated rate and the applied rate that occurs due to product density changes in tanks.
"Fertiliser weight will not change, but the density can. Growers can calibrate and get it spot-on, then see their applied rate and think they have got the calibration wrong.
"The load cells remove this discrepancy between the calibrated rate and the applied rate by picking up the density changes as product is metered. They adjust the speed of the meter shaft to enable application of the correct rate on every single hectare.
"The system constantly monitors the applied rate compared to the desired rate and provides an alert on the latest Topcon XD screen to allow operators to update the calibration if desired. Morris calls it 'calibration correction'. Operators have complete control over the adjustment of the calibration, rather than trying to follow on-the-go calibration, which can be frustrating.
"The rate discrepancies across the industry can be 10 per cent and have been higher in some circumstances. However, with a far more accurate system now, we are looking at 1-2pc."
A move to electric metering powered by a brushless alternator and driven by brushless motors provides next generation section control and assists the accurate application of even lower seeding rates.
Mr Murdoch said early brushed systems in the industry were unreliable, however, the technology had since improved considerably and they were now sealed from dust, helping to reduce wear.
"The system has been tested in Australia and Morris runs a metering system every day to determine when it may wear out. To date, no issues have arisen," he said.
The electric system also continues to use the Morris spiral-fluted metering wheels.
"The Morris metering system continues to be the most accurate and for producers trying to sow below the industry standard of around 2 kilograms/ha with small seeds like canola, they can now get down to 1kg/ha with the 10 series," he said.
"Some herbicide-tolerant canola varieties can be $35-$50/kg, so the ability to reduce the rate from 2kg/ha to 1.5kg/ha could save $20,000-$25,000 over 1000ha."
Extending from the Morris 9 series air carts, producers also can put a percentage of fertiliser into seed runs and accommodate different seed sizes by adjusting a single lever, avoiding the need for different metering wheels.
He said the small seeds tank was a larger, dual-purpose 'Optimizer' tank, allowing the ability to optimise the capacities of the other main granular tanks, also with rate optimisation to ensure combined tanks empty at the same time.
The fully integrated stainless-steel liquid tank has enabled the installation of a more effective agitation system compared with that used in rounded poly tanks. A stainless-steel baffle located in the middle of the new tank and the ability to rigidly mount agitation nozzles offers strong practical advantages with agitation options.
A single belt Convey-All conveyor with low profile hopper and stainless-steel top and bottom further reduces downtime at seeding by filling tanks rapidly.
"It is quick. We filled an 11,600L tank in six minutes, whereas filling the Morris 9682 air cart can take 10-12 minutes," he said.
Using the Xtend Convenience app adds another efficiency, allowing calibrations to be performed at the air cart rather than heading back to the tractor cab.
