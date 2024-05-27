Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

New Morris air cart series gives an extra accurate seeding option

May 27 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recently launched, the latest Morris 10 Series air carts have been tested in Australia across the last two seeding seasons and incorporate a host of features designed to suit local conditions and machine setups, and which will significantly increase efficiencies and accuracy, as well as keep growers seeding in paddocks for longer. Picture supplied
Recently launched, the latest Morris 10 Series air carts have been tested in Australia across the last two seeding seasons and incorporate a host of features designed to suit local conditions and machine setups, and which will significantly increase efficiencies and accuracy, as well as keep growers seeding in paddocks for longer. Picture supplied

Australian grain growers have a new option when they next sow their crops following the recent launch of the latest Morris 10 series air carts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.