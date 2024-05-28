Farm Online
Automated rock crushing makes gains easy

May 28 2024 - 2:30pm
Rocks Gone's Tim Pannell with the ripper boot and leading edge replacement parts used by the company's H4 Reefinator, which also now features automation technology, easing demands on operators and improving machine and tractor performance. Picture supplied
Crushing rocky land can prove invaluable for dramatically increasing primary production and land values, but it also can also be a draining task for operators, but with automation that's about to change.

