Growers hope for best in Namoi sale as Dreyfus buys 2m cheap shares

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 29 2024 - 6:00am
Namoi Cotton shareholders and growers are watching with keen interest to see if the Louis Dreyfus Company will lob yet another bid. File photo.
Despite offering less money in the takeover battle for Namoi Cotton, the Louis Dreyfus Company has managed to increase its stake in the big ginning business, acquiring an extra 2.1 million shares this month.

