Viterra phases out haloxyfop in canola receivals

South Australian bulk handler Viterra will not receive canola treated with the grass weed herbicide haloxyfop as it seeks to protect lucrative European markets.
Haloxyfop, is still registered for use in Australia but a change in European Union regulations in regards to maximum residue limits last year meant that it will effectively become off-limits to growers wanting to sell canola into the EU - Australia's largest market for the oilseed.
An industry campaign was run last year by the Australian Oilseeds Federation warning growers of the potential market access implications of using the product, present in a number of registered herbicides, the best known of which is Verdict.
This year, the situation will ramp up further with Viterra not taking any product treated with the herbicide.
Generally use of haloxyfop-based herbicides is waning, with a range of alternative 'fop and dim'-based formulations providing alternatives.
However in some areas, such as parts of WA, the selective herbicide has remained a popular option due to prevailing agronomic practices and conditions.
The new EU MRL will come into force August 19.
In a statement, Viterra said as it will not receive haloxyfop-treated canola, it will continue to require a haloxyfop declaration for all canola deliveries.
"Accurate declarations are crucial to ensure Viterra can maintain access to the EU market," the statement said.
Haloxyfop is not only registered for canola, but in some pulse crops.
Viterra also advised growers it was closely monitoring the situation surrounding the fungicide carbendazim.
Unlike haloxyfop, carbendazim is still widely used, in particular to control damaging diseases such as ascochyta blight in pulse crops.
Similar to haloxyfop, Viterra is warning there is talk of key markets reducing their carbendazim MRLs making it impractical to use and will conduct residue testing to ensure compliance.
Currently there have been no changes, but industry is urging growers to consider planning to transition to alternative products.
