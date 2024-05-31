Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 31 2024 - 2:00pm
Fonterra plans massive dairy product sell down. File photo.
Fonterra plans massive dairy product sell down. File photo.

Fonterra clearing sale

New Zealand dairy giant, Fonterra, is looking to sell its suite of powerful kiwi consumer brands including Mainland and Anchor, as well as Australian names Western Star and Perfect Italiano.

