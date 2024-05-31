Agribusiness buzz in brief

New Zealand dairy giant, Fonterra, is looking to sell its suite of powerful kiwi consumer brands including Mainland and Anchor, as well as Australian names Western Star and Perfect Italiano.
The move, which coincides with plans to quit its Australian processing assets and news of the July departure of Australian-based global markets chief executive officer, Judith Swales, is part of Fonterra's decision to shift to being a global business-to-business provider of dairy nutrition products.
The consumer businesses sell down was expected to consider the future of Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka and may eventually involve 17 manufacturing sites around the world, including three in NZ, assuming shareholder support.
Fonterra has received unsolicited interest in its consumer business brands which use about 15 per cent of the farmer co-operative's NZ milk receivals and currently generate a fifth of its underlying profit.
Chief executive officer, Miles Hurrell, said the co-op expected to continue supplying milk to the NZ consumer brands.
"We expect to grow value for farmers by focusing on being a B2B dairy nutrition provider, working closely with customers through our high-performing ingredients and foodservice channels."
Wagga Wagga-based Regional Express, has made the long-anticipated move into the trans-continental route, announcing a new three flights a week between Adelaide and Perth and a five-day-a-week Melbourne to Perth route.
Both services will commence in late June on Embraer E-190 jets operated by Rex's Perth-based subsidiary, National Jet Express.
The country airline operator, best known for its Saab turboprop aircraft flying to many of Australia's regional airports, only moved into the capital city market three years ago.
Rex currently has 12 "domestic" services to and from Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and the Gold Coast and launches its Perth services with economy fares from $249.
NJE director, Anthony Gibara, said the partnership intended to increase the number of services to Western Australia once it established itself on the route.
Rex has continually rated at the top of airline service reliability statistics in the past few years, beating key rivals Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia.
A Brisbane Agribusiness Australia breakfast will host Longreach based primary producers and brothers James (Nuffield Scholar) and Dan (Outback Dan) Walker who have successfully diversified their operations into a wide spectrum farming activities from agritourism and solar farming to owning a local veterinarian practice.
To be held at BDO's Brisbane office, Agribusiness Australia's Queensland chairman, Roger Desailly will interview the Bush Walker Brothers as they document their journey from primary producers to successful entrepreneurs, and invaluable lessons for others seeking to diversify revenue streams.
Their operations also include an ag technology start up, agricultural education and outback event management enterprises.
The June 4 event costs members $45, non-members $65, and students $25.
Listed Australian reproductive biotechnology company, Memphasys Limited, is evaluating commercial pathways in Livestock genetics.
Memphasys has appointed Klean Gene, a company established by animal sector executives, Michael Cameron and Rod Wellstead, to help its new animal breeding solutions project team evaluate the potential of AI-Port and RoXsta devices and other products generated by University of Newcastle researchers.
They will assist the Memphasys to design and run "industry gold standard" bovine field trials for AI-Port media, RoXsta and/or the Felix Device in a spring and assess potential partnerships and distribution channels.
AI-Port was developed to maintain the viability of livestock semen for up to seven days at between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius, while RoXsta is an in-vitro diagnostic device to assess semen and other bodily fluids for antioxidant capacity which protects male and female fertility.
Mr Cameron has a strong farming background and is special business consultant to West Australian agricultural consultancy firm based, Planfarm and has worked with dairy, beef, wool and sheepmeat breeding systems.
Job vacancies advertised in regional Australia dipped 3.6 per cent in April to 79,000, but remain at twice the level they were five years ago.
Regional areas have experienced an almost 11pc annual decline in vacancies, while metropolitan Australia has seen job opportunities drop 15pc over the same period, according to the Rural Australia Institute.
Occupations most in demand in the bush were professionals, technicians and tradies, community and personal services workers, and clerical and administrative workers.
Regions with the biggest jumps in vacancies last month compared with April 2023 were regional Northern Territory up by 13.6pc; rural Tasmania (between 6.5 and 10pc) and South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula and Murray Mallee (5.6pc).
Professional roles made up more than a quarter of all regional vacancies around Australia, followed by technicians and trades jobs at 15pc.
Growers interested in understanding grain marketing are urged to sign up to free half-day workshops organised by GrainGrowers and Market Check.
Workshops are scheduled for June to early July to provide growers with various tools, market insights and solutions to grain marketing requirements and risk management plans.
GrainGrowers chief executive officer, Shona Gawel, said they were developed after grower interest in the organisation's trade and market access work.
"Previous workshops have been very positively received and based on feedback we've focused on making sure the resources and information are useful for growers."
Commencing in South Australia on June 5 and 6 at Balaklava and Murray Bridge, the workshops will be in Moree and Mungindi, NSW on June 11 and 12 and Dubbo, June 18; Pittsworth, Queensland, June 13, Merredin and Hyden in West Australian, June 25 and 26 and July 2 and 3 in Ouyen and Horsham in Victoria.
Twelve women with diverse skills and experience, and a passion for leadership, will make up the 2024 cohort of the National Farmers' Federation's Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.
The mentoring and networking program is the NFF's flagship initiative to fix the under representation of women in agriculture's leadership ranks, supported by 32 industry partners encouraging more gender-equal agricultural workplaces and leadership teams.
NFF President David Jochinke noted a high level of interest and exceptional applications made the selection process particularly difficult this year.
The program is designed to support the NFF's goal to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks and to make agriculture an inclusive industry for all by 2030.
This year's cohort members are Victorians Amanda McClaren, Graytown and Becky Dickinson- Warragul; Angela Hammond, Inverell, NSW and Jennifer Brown, Madie Hamilton and Meredith King, all from Sydney; Queenslanders Jenny Crema, South Mission Beach, Sarah Stevens, Mareeba and Wendy Hick, Camooweal; South Australians Kelly Nankivell, Tintinara, and Lauren Langfield, Aberfoyle Park,and Ming Fung Chua, Bayswater, Western Australia.
