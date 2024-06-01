New advice to improve livestock transport safety

The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) has released new Regulatory Advice in the hopes of improving safety in Australia's livestock transport sector.
The guidelines are aiming to bridge the gaps and clarify the responsibilities of everyone along the supply chain, including primary producers, transport operators, facility owners and stock agents.
NHVR chief safety and productivity officer David Hourigan said the livestock industry was often less formalised than other sectors and many transport agreements took place on an ad-hoc basis.
"It's a dynamic industry, with scheduling often dictated by immediate needs like upcoming sales or abattoir scheduling," Mr Hourigan said.
"There are additional challenges, like the need for thorough cleaning of stock crates, which not only affects biosecurity and animal welfare but can also contribute to significant delays for drivers, impacting their rest and overall fatigue management."
The Regulatory Advice is designed to demystify the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL) primary duty and Chain of Responsibility (CoR), focusing on specific topics or industry sectors.
The advice provides information around:
The advice is also accompanied by educational material intended to raise awareness among livestock industry workers who may not know that their actions or inactions can impact the safety of livestock transport.
You can access the guide and additional material at the NHVR website.
