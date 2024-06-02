Farm Online
Machinery matters - the latest industry news

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
June 2 2024 - 11:30am
The TYM T68 and T78 tractors out in the field. Picture supplied
Two new cabin tractors arrive in Australia

Stock of two new utility cabin tractors from Korean manufacturer TYM has arrived in Australia.

Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

