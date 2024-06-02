Machinery matters - the latest industry news

Stock of two new utility cabin tractors from Korean manufacturer TYM has arrived in Australia.
Powered by the German-built Deutz TCD 2.9 litre turbo diesel intercooled engine, TYM T68 and T78 tractors are fuel efficient, reliable and powerful with a dual dry-element air cleaner for Australia's dusty conditions.
Inlon's sales and marketing manager Gary Surman said the 4-cylinder engine produces 67 horsepower and 75hp respectively at only 2200 engine RPM for optimal fuel efficiency.
"Importantly, the electronic engine governor holds the set engine RPM, under varying loads, delivering the maximum power of the engine when required, without RPM droops or spikes," he said.
"This is ideal for PTO work, as the PTO speed is maintained without loss of RPM up to the maximum power rating. In comparison, an engine with a mechanical governor experiences RPM droops and spikes as the load varies in operation.
"Power shuttle transmission is 24 speed with 18 speeds under 10 kilometres an hour for the TYM T68 and 16 speed with 11 speeds under 10km/h for the T78."
Other features include power shuttle with de-clutch, auto PTO and Bosch electronic 3-point linkage.
The loader package starts from has a Euro hitch, GP bucket, hydraulic 3rd function and integrated loader joystick.
.........
Bridgestone has retained the coveted title of being named most trusted tyre brand by Reader's Digest for an unprecedented 11th time in Australia, and the eighth straight year in NZ.
The company has recently re-entered the agriculture sector, through the direct supply, distribution and technical support of Bridgestone and Firestone branded tractor tyres.
Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand survey sees Australians and New Zealanders asked to rank the brands they turn to and put their faith in across more than 70 categories. This year, more than 2500 Australians and 1500 New Zealanders took part in the survey conducted by independent research firm, Catalyst.
Across both countries, Bridgestone group brands have been unbeaten, with Bridgestone winning all 11 years of the tyres category in Australia. In New Zealand, Bridgestone has claimed the past eight titles, with the Bridgestone owned Firestone brand winning the first two years of the award in New Zealand.
Bridgestone Australia & New Zealand managing director Heath Barclay said the accolade showcased the continued priority the company placed on safe, reliable, quality products and a focus on customer experience.
"To maintain the trust of motorists across Australia and New Zealand for such a long streak is a feat we're incredibly proud of, and it speaks to our core mission and values as a company," Mr Barclay said.
.........
New tests by Australia's peak motoring body show consumers are not receiving accurate information about many cars' fuel consumption or environmental performances.
Eight out of 21 cars tested in the latest tranche of the Australian Automobile Association's Real-World Testing Program recorded fuel consumption levels between 6 per cent and 31pc higher than in their laboratory test results.
AAA managing director Michael Bradley said the $14 million testing program was delivering surprising results and showing on-road fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions differing substantially from the laboratory test results displayed on mandated point-of-sale windshield stickers.
"In our latest batch of results, there is a 44pc spread in the gap between the tested cars' fuel consumption lab results and their on-road performance," he said.
"One 1.2-litre vehicle had similar on-road fuel consumption to several 2-litre cars, and a hybrid SUV had higher petrol consumption than a similar-sized conventional SUV.
"These tests show that when comparing vehicles, consumers and fleets cannot assume that vehicle performance as assessed by mandatory lab tests will translate into real-world savings or emissions reduction."
The Real-World Testing Program compares vehicles' fuel consumption and emissions in Australian driving conditions with the mandated laboratory test results reported by car manufacturers. It is run by the AAA and funded by the Commonwealth.
The third tranche of results released covers a mix of SUVs, passenger cars and utes. Among the 21 vehicles tested, 11 delivered fuel consumption within 5pc of lab test results, while eight exceeded their lab test fuel consumption by 6pc or more. Two vehicles had on-road fuel consumption 10pc to 13pc lower than their lab results.
Six vehicles' on-road emissions exceeded current or future Australian regulatory lab limits for tailpipe emissions. Three exceeded the lab limits for oxides of nitrogen; one had on-road carbon monoxide emissions that were more than double the regulated lab test limit; and two exceeded the future limit for particle number emissions, to be introduced in December 2025.
Program testing is conducted in and around Geelong. It complies with strict guidelines that are based on European Union legislation and were developed in consultation with Australian regulators and industry.
The four-year program will test 200 cars, SUVs, and utes, including electric vehicles. EV testing protocols are now being developed.
