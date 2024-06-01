Farm Online
Rural Australians left up in the air as banks shut down

By Stephanie Gardiner
June 1 2024 - 2:00pm
The major banks told a Senate inquiry more than 95 per cent of their transactions are digital. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)
People in the city don't always believe cattleman Don McDonald when he says he has to use a helicopter to connect to the internet.

