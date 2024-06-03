Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Minimum wage workers to earn 3.75 per cent more

By Kat Wong and Poppy Johnston
June 3 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About one in five Australian workers are in for a pay rise. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
About one in five Australian workers are in for a pay rise. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Full-time workers on the minimum wage will take home an extra $33 a week as the industrial umpire addresses the cost-of-living sting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.