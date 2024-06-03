Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers to get more bang for their market buck in 2024-25

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 4 2024 - 9:03am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers to get more bang for their market buck in 2024-25
Farmers to get more bang for their market buck in 2024-25

Farmers' terms of trade look set to improve for the first time since 2020-21 as agricultural input costs drop further in the new financial year while farm earnings stabilise after a 12 month slide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.