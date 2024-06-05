Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

More than a supermarket: Woolies makes the most of its meat business

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strategic sourcing and producer partnerships general manager at Woolworths' Greenstock meat business, Felicity Coventry. Photo Andrew Marshall.
Strategic sourcing and producer partnerships general manager at Woolworths' Greenstock meat business, Felicity Coventry. Photo Andrew Marshall.

Australia's biggest red meat retailer, Woolworths, is making the most of opportunities to extract more nose to tail value from the carcase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.