Ag's natural advantage in spotlight at Farm Writers' Agribuzz: Photos

In the Australian agricultural landscape, Korean-born corporate lawyer, Heechung Sung, admits she tends to look slightly out of place.
Yet, after spending most of her career working for the likes of Macquarie Group, Boeing and Qantas, she discovered she was "having a really good time" when she found herself face to face with farmers and learning the basics about Macquarie's agricultural assets.
Originally from South Korea and raised in Canberra after her family migrated to Australia, Ms Sung, is now head of natural capital with the government-backed "green bank" the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.
The CEFC is responsible for investing in decarbonisation projects, including farming joint ventures, to help Australia achieve the national goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
Its interests include a stake in a Gunn Agri's sustainable farming property fund, alongside Dutch agricultural impact investor, Kempen Capital Management.
Ms Sung's story and enthusiasm for the farm sector's opportunities and responsibilities in managing the carbon and climate challenge were highlighted at the latest Farm Writers' Association of NSW Agribuzz, hosted by King and Wood, Mallesons Sydney office.
"As an investment class agriculture is important to all of us - protecting our natural environment is critical to society's survival, and so is food security," she said.
"But ag is still a growing asset class and needs new investors, new technology and people from different backgrounds to help it evolve.
"And it's not too crowded - it's a perfect time to get involved."
She said outside investment would help fund the new technology, management trials and new systems which family farms could subsequently adopt to achieve agriculture's carbon sequestration and productivity efficiency goals.
The latest Agribuzz event, attended by more than 100 Sydney-based agribusiness and farm sector representatives, also provided Farm Writers' with an opportunity to launch a promotional video for the organisation.
Farm Writers' holds monthly lunches and regular evening Agribuzz functions to bring people involved in farming, food and fibre together with agribusiness leaders and rural journalists, discussing issues and developments in the farm sector.
Produced by Anvil Media, the video features highlights from recent seminars and commentary from attendees and speakers.
