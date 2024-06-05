Farm Online
Loam Bio wins support from independent researchers

By Gregor Heard
Updated June 5 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 4:22pm
Loam Bio's chief product officer Robbie Oppenheimer is upbeat about the future for his company's suite of soil carbon products. Photo supplied.
Loam Bio's chief product officer Robbie Oppenheimer is upbeat about the future for his company's suite of soil carbon products. Photo supplied.

Stalwart soil carbon business Loam Bio has received a boost with new joint research between the company and Western Sydney University (WSU) finding its fungi-based soil treatments can play a big role in increasing soil carbon stocks and critically their stability.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

