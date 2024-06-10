Farm Online
Two carton limit on egg sales as avian flu outbreak worsens

By Chris McLennan
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 12:30pm
One major supermarket has applied a two-carton limit on egg sales due to the spread of the Avian influenza virus. File picture.
Coles has announced a temporary limit on egg purchases as cases of bird flu spread across Victoria.

