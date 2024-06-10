Two carton limit on egg sales as avian flu outbreak worsens

Coles has announced a temporary limit on egg purchases as cases of bird flu spread across Victoria.
The limit of two cartons is a consequence of the lack of production rather than any fears of human infection.
Almost 600,000 birds have already been destroyed since the first outbreak on a property near Meredith with the H7N3 strain, while a second property at Terang linked to the first property was detected with the H7N9 strain.
Avian influenza virus was confirmed at a fifth Victorian poultry farm last week, which is now in quarantine.
Tests have confirmed the high-pathogenicity H7N3 strain at this property which is located within the current Restricted Area in the Golden Plains Shire, where movement restrictions were already in place.
All poultry at the property will be safely disposed of under veterinary supervision, consistent with national policies and the site will be cleaned and cleared of the infection.
Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said this detection was not unexpected.
He said eggs and poultry products from retailers do not pose a risk and are safe to consume.
La Trobe Institute of Molecular Science research fellow Emma Grant, a viral immunologist with research focusing on immune responses to viruses, said the risks associated with human health remained low.
"Threats from a human perspective are very limited," Dr Grant said.
"The biggest threat is to the agriculture sector and that's why there's been a lot of focus on containing the spread and preventing further outbreaks.
"It's not of concern to human health, but from an agriculture perspective it's obviously concerning when we see these outbreaks."
Coles has applied the two carton limit across all stores nationally except for Western Australia.
"We are working closely with all of our suppliers to ensure eggs remain available for our customers and we are providing support to the industry in responding to the Avian Flu cases in Victoria," a Coles spokesperson said.
The move comes after a farm in Victoria's southwest was confirmed to be the fifth poultry farm hit by the highly pathogenic H7N3 strain of bird flu on Friday, June 7.
Four of the infected properties are located in Meredith and Lethbridge, in the Golden Plains Shire and one is in the Corangamite Shire.
All the properties have been placed into quarantine to be cleaned, with all poultry at the farms to be culled, to contain the infection.
A spokesperson for Woolworths said there has been no impact on their supermarkets at this stage.
There are currently no purchasing limits in place at ALDI.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.