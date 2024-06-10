Egg hoarding feared after limits applied to prevent panic buying

There are fears of a COVID-style hoarding of eggs by consumers after the first major supermarket imposed a two-carton limit on sales.
Coles this week announced a temporary limit on egg purchases as cases of bird flu spread across Victoria.
Authorities say any egg shortage would be a consequence of the lack of production rather than any fears of human infection.
Almost 800,000 birds are believed to have already been destroyed since the first outbreak was detected on a property near Meredith last month with the H7N3, while a second property at Terang linked to the first property was detected with the H7N9 strain.
Avian influenza virus was confirmed at a fifth Victorian poultry farm last week, which is now in quarantine.
As Australia witnessed with the stockpiling of toilet rolls during the COVID outbreak, most expect other retailers will follow Coles and place a cap on sales to head off a rush on eggs.
Victorian Industry Minister Natalie Hutchins is already reported to have already told consumers there was no need to stock up on eggs.
The nation's biggest marketer of eggs, the farmer-owned Australian Eggs, says it is aware of purchase limits being introduced.
"While the egg industry is continuing to work with authorities to eradicate avian influenza in Victoria, consumers can be assured that there are still hundreds of egg farms around the country collecting, packing and shipping eggs each day to maintain supply while the impacted farms recover," Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said yesterday.
He said the avian flu outbreak would cause "some disruption" to egg supply but purchase limits or patchy supermarket shelves do not indicate a nation-wide shortage.
"We know many Australians rely on eggs as a staple and it might be concerning to see signs of a shortage, but we want consumers to know that only a small part of the industry has been impacted," Mr McMonnies said.
He said other egg farms are working hard to ensure more than 18 million eggs continue to be available every day.
"Purchase limits are double edged.
"If a retailer has been impacted by the avian influenza incidents then it might be necessary for them but they can send the wrong message to consumers about broader egg supply."
