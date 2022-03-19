BigBaler 1290HD packer produces bales with impressive weight

Innovation meets comfort when it comes to the design of New Holland's new BigBaler 1290HD packer.

The high-capacity baler is available to order now and set to arrive on farms for the 2022 hay season.

It has been reengineered with a larger diameter crank and bearings, auto greasing and heavier feeder forks made from Hardox steel.

This offering is ideal for farmers who do not require crop to be cut as it passes through the baler.

New South Wales machine operator Paul Robinson has been trialling the BigBaler 1290HD packer on his oat, wheat and barley paddocks since November 2021.

Mr Robinson works for Gardiner Bros Farm at Caldwell and said even during high temperatures, the consistent baling densities and weight has been impressive.

"I have driven both the BigBaler 1290HD rotor baler and the BigBaler 1290HD packer. Although the rotor baler is a great machine, the BigBaler packer has noticeable improvements for their operation," Mr Robinson said.

"With the two-stage start up, there is no strain on the tractor, and I feel stable while operating the baler.

"Coupled with my T8.410, the BigBaler packer is an absolute dream to drive."

During his trial, Mr Robinson produced consistent wheat and barley straw bales of more than 550kg.

Fitted with the award-winning Loop Master system, the BigBaler 1290HD packer uses a double-knotting technique. Unique to this system, this method produces more robust bales that can result in an up to 26 per cent increase in overall tensile strength for reduced breakages.

"Since starting my trial, I am sitting on more than 10,500 bales, with no issues with a single one of them. The bales are nice and solid, packed in tightly with six strings - I cannot ask for more," Mr Robinson said.

Maintaining the ease of access design for servicing from the previous BigBaler models, Mr Robinson was pleased to see that some things remained the same.

"I can maintain the machine myself between its servicing requirements. The 1290HD packer opens right up and has the same greasing points, hydraulic liquid tank, and easy access around the machine," he said.

New Holland fodder conservation product segment manager Sune Nielsen said trialling the BigBaler 1290HD packer in Australian conditions was the final piece of the puzzle.

"Australian farms have some of the toughest conditions for any piece of machinery to operate on. It is vital that any product we release will increase our customer's outputs and improve their on-farm efficiencies," he said.

"We always take the feedback of our farmers on board when developing new machinery. To be able to innovate and consistently deliver a reliable product, we must understand the requirements of our customers.

"The 1290HD packer is perfect for farmers who don't require the crop to be cut as it passes through the feeder. As a high-capacity machine, the packer is gentle on the product, producing well-shaped, dense bales ready to be transported."



