Pro-Belt balers designed from the ground up

Production has commenced on New Holland's new Pro-Belt baler series.

This premium round baler is a versatile, high-performance and durable baler which delivers excellent bale shape in all crops and conditions.

A limited number of units are expected to be available to the market for the 2022 hay season.

New Holland fodder conservation product segment manager Sune Nielsen said the Pro-Belt baler has been built from the ground up with a completely new bale formation design.

"Reliability and durability were at the top of the list for the Pro-Belt's engineering scope of development, adding to New Holland's already strong position in the hay industry," Mr Nielsen said.

"The variable chamber will be available in a 165cm and 190cm maximum bale size configuration, both in a rotor feeder version and 25 knife rotor cutter version.



"The baler will come standard with auto greaser, moisture meter, service lights and is IntelliBale compatible.

"The Pro-Belt is simple in design with durability as a key element, running less chains and rollers than the current roll-belt.



"Larger rollers, bearing and sprockets with diamond chain throughout mean this baler is highly dependable for high annual use in all crop conditions."

The Pro-Belt has been designed based on feedback New Holland collected through numerous customer test-drives conducted across the world - from North America to Australia, New Zealand and Europe, collectively producing 150,000 bales.

Participants clearly expressed the performance characteristics they considered fundamental: crop versatility, capacity, and bale density and appearance.

The new baler has been developed for reliability and durability, with a split gearbox for high mechanical efficiency and robustness and a streamlined design with fewer, stronger components and moving parts.

The heavy-duty 520mm diameter rotor in combination with the active drop floor provides constant feedback to the operator, enabling them to maximize productivity with high throughput and non-stop feeding.



It performs equally well in silage and dry straw, producing consistently high bale density and perfectly formed, firm bales for easy handling and stacking.

With a capacity up to 30 tonnes per hour and 140kg/m3 in straw, the Pro-Belt will enable customers to bale their crop faster, finishing their field in less time with fewer bales.

