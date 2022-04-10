Silvan releases new hand-held sprayer

A new hand-held sprayer has been added to Silvan's ProGrade range with the release of the 8-litre Pump Zero.



The 8L Pump Zero has a rechargeable air pump to pressurise the tank to an operating pressure of 1.4 Bar, removing the need for manual pumping. The sprayer also has a large lid for fast filling.



The unit comes with a battery charger and once the battery is fully charged after three hours, the pump can dispense up to eight full tanks.



The sprayer, which comes with an easy to fit shoulder strap, like others in the range is ideal for applying herbicides, pesticides, fertiliser and disinfecting surfaces.



Product features include a spray gun with a 500mm lance and adjustable spray nozzles.



Read more:

There are six nozzle types supplied with the unit, including adjustable brass nozzle, low flow narrow, wide flat fan, high flow wide flat fan, jet stream nozzle and a foaming nozzle which is ideal for low drift spraying applications.



The benefits include an ergonomic hand grip with lockable trigger, ease of operation, protective nozzle drip tray and a tear drop shaped tank which provides a low centre of gravity to help prevent tipping and spills.



The sprayer also comes with a five-year warranty.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

