Agricultural implement manufacturer Kuhn will introduce more than 80 new features to the market this year.
The French company was founded in 1828 and continues to develop and refine its machines to meet the needs of modern farmers.
Kuhn's EL 162-300 Biomulch power tiller, FC 9330 RA and FC 13640 RA mower conditioners with swath groupers are new products that showcase some of the fresh features that have been developed.
In addition to the features that have been designed to optimise operator output, Kuhn have also enhanced their connected solutions with the introduction of the ISOBUS CCI 800 and CCI 1200 terminals to increase the efficiency of operators.
Kuhn Australia managing director Bruno Fetiveau said they were always looking for innovative technologies to enhance products and optimise results for Australian farmers.
"We've seen this previously in Australia with the availability of Kuhn's extra-large machines to suit the scale and diversity of the Australian landscape," Mr Fetiveau said.
"It is an exciting prospect to know that the new technology released by Kuhn Group may also benefit Australian farmers in the coming seasons."
The EL 162-300 Biomulch rotary tiller has been designed to cater for organic farming operations, eliminating the need for herbicides to reduce the organic matter in crops.
With a working width of three metres and working depth of 3 to 6cm, it is ideal for mixing fresh residues, cover crops or organic fertiliser into the soil.
"With a growing organic industry, Kuhn is developing new technology to meet the needs of organic operators allowing them to optimise their results without compromising their organic accreditation," Mr Fetiveau said.
Kuhn's new mower conditioners, the FC 9330 RA and FC 13640 RA, have been designed to optimise output and quality with an integrated swath grouper.
Both mowing units are fitted with Kuhn's Optidisc Elite cutter bar and the ISOBUS control interface, that allows operators to connect with the CCI 800 or CCI 1200 terminals.
Lift-control suspension that can adjust the ground pressure through ISOBUS control protects the plant cover and ensures a good ground following.
Kuhn's FC 9330 RA mower conditioner has been designed to adapt its swath delivery from 1.8m to 3.6m.
The adaptability of the FC 9330RA positions the machine to suit a variety of balers, particularly those with wide pick ups where the forage density is high.
The most common actions of the FC 9330 RA can be controlled by the CCI A3 joystick handle. It also has an integrated inclinometer that controls the belt speed according to the slope of the paddock.
The FC 13640 RA mower conditioner offers its operators a higher working output and has been designed with the goal of preserving the soil from compaction.
With a working width of 12.4m to 13.4m (the largest mowing width in the Kuhn mower range), the FC 13640 can form a swath 1.8m to 3m wide.
Its telescopic axel makes the FC13640 suitable for controlled traffic farming and increases the clearance, making it easier to form wider, more evenly shaped swaths to encourage a consistent drying process.
To ensure high quality conditioning, the mower has been designed with the pivoting steel finger conditioner. The rotors are driven by a selector lever gearbox, allowing operators to adapt their conditioning depending on the type of forage.
"One of our most exciting developments has been the Kuhn CCI (Competence Centre ISOBUS) Connect technology," Mr Fetiveau said.
"The technology continues to evolve and the ISOBUS CCI Connect or CCI Connect Pro released into the Kuhn Group in late 2020 will soon reach Australian shores.
"Australian operaters were introduced to the CCI 800 and CCI 1200 terminals last season, reducing their downtime and incresing precision."
The Kuhn CCI Connect and CCI Connect Pro both connect to the ISOBUS CCI 800 and CCI 1200 terminals using a 3G/4G connection, giving the operator access to a variety of functions via their MyKuhn account.
These features include remote view, online CCI update, Kuhn Easy Transfer and Agrirouter Ready.
