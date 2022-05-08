Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Kuhn Group releasing new products including power tillers and mower conditioners

May 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kuhn's new FC 9330 RA mower conditioner with swath grouper.

Agricultural implement manufacturer Kuhn will introduce more than 80 new features to the market this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.