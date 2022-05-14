Farm Online
Sustainable lamb returns forecast

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
May 14 2022 - 7:00am
THE heat has come off lamb prices with a number of factors cited as the cause for a flattening in returns but with easing domestic supply and strong global support set to continue, the market is expected to recover albeit to a sustainable level.

