PM says no live sheep export ban this term

By Paul Osborne
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:47am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went to the election promising to ban live sheep exports.

A ban on live sheep exports from Australia is at least three years away.

