Lamb prices climb as processors increase their rates to meet strong export demand

Kristen Frost
Kristen Frost
June 8 2022 - 2:00am
SLIGHT JUMP: East coast lamb throughput of 185,841 head for the week ending May 27 was an 8pc jump on the week prior.

As processors increase their kill rates to meet strong export demand for both heavy and trade lambs, finished stock were 40-46 cents per kilogram carcase weight (cwt) dearer by the end of last week.

