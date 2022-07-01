A machinery dealership with more than 170 locations in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US has added another four in South Australia to its network.
In mid-May the Brandt Group of Companies announced it was acquiring John Deere dealership, Wickham Flower and Company.
Advertisement
The deal has been finalised and Brandt took control of Wickham Flower's assets on June 30.
With this acquisition, Brandt now owns and operates 23 John Deere dealerships across Australia and New Zealand.
Brandt CEO Shaun Semple said this was an important step for the company.
"We're working hard to deliver better-than-ever value for Australian farmers and adding the award-winning team at Wickham Flower will help us to make that happen," Mr Semple said.
"The integration of our operations is well underway, and farmers can anticipate seeing increased inventory levels for all product lines as well as improved parts availability in the coming months.
"The acquisition of Wickham Flower by Brandt demonstrates the company's investment in and commitment to the Australian market."
Read more:
Mr Semple said Brandt's additional retail footprint would provide Australian farmers with increased access to a comprehensive line-up of Brandt manufactured products along with a full range of John Deere agricultural equipment.
"Australian customers can expect to see enhancements in customer support through investment in a best-in-class field service truck fleet and upgrades to existing facilities," Mr Semple said.
"This investment is designed to ensure a superior and consistent experience throughout the entire South Australia and western Victoria footprint."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.