Want to get your hands on a 2022 Toyota Landcruiser GXL but don't have time to wait?
There's one going under the hammer on Monday night, it's just a matter of how much you are prepared to pay to secure this popular vehicle.
Advertisement
The single cab four-wheel drive has a 4.5 litre V8 turbo diesel engine and five-speed manual transmission.
It comes with just 33 delivery kilometres on the clock.
A 2022 Toyota Hilux SR with only delivery kilometres on it is also up for grabs.
It has a 2.8 I4 turbo dieselengine and automatic transmission.
The vehicles are among the 220 lots being offered as part of Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers' passenger, luxury and commercial vehicles auction at 7pm on Monday.
Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said bids were approaching retail prices for both vehicles.
According to Lloyds, the Landcruiser retails for just over $75,000 and the Hilux between $24,000 and $70,000.
"These two models have waiting periods of over 12 months each but now bidders have the opportunity to own them now," Mr Hames said.
Read more:
Some of the other vehicles up for grabs include a 2008 Audi R8, 2021 Mitsubishi Triton, 2021 BMW and 2017 Ford GT Mustang.
Lloyds have seen a number of vehicles sell above retail prices in recent months, including a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8, which went for $255,000, and a 2022 Tesla Model 3, which sold for $73,000.
"We have seen this as a trend with many brand-new cars recently as wait times become longer and longer, usually a minimum of 12 months and some up to two years or more," Mr Hames said.
"People are selling their vehicles as they may have purchased them a while ago and have bought something else in the meantime due to the long wait times.
"A lot of people also switched to electric cars due to the fuel price hike and are deciding to keep their electric cars over their combustion engine cars."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.