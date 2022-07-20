Merino lambs in NSW became the most expensive lambs in the country on a cents per kilogram basis after propelling by 68 cents per kilogram from the week prior to finish at 809c/kg carcase weight (cwt).
And nationally Merino lambs were met with strong demand lifting 19c to 732c/kg cwt with most other types of lambs sliding lower over the course of the week.
Advertisement
But industry experts expect it will only be a short-term spike in the market, with the rough seasonal conditions playing their part.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Charlie Croker of Braidwood, NSW, said a delay in new season suckers hitting the market may be creating a window of opportunity for Merino lambs.
And he said buyers are willing to pay the price for a better Merino article.
"Overall, the top of the Merino lamb job is about $7 a kilo and the top of the crossbred job is about $7.40 a kilo, but in places you will get a bit more, and especially for the right Merino lamb," Mr Croker said.
He said an explanation for the spike may be related to the delay in new season suckers brought about by wet conditions.
"Most of the crossbred lambs have gone, and it might be the fact that Merino lambs that were on feed, those ones that are normally a September October drop type situation, they are the ones that are coming through at the moment," Mr Croker said.
ALSO READ:
"We are getting close to new season suckers coming through, but I think there will be extension on the sucker job because they won't be as early as expected - the season has been so rough.
"With suckers therefore a couple of weeks later than usual, that will leave an opportunity for the Merino lamb job to be a bit dearer for a bit longer."
Meanwhile, online selling platform AuctionsPlus reported Merino wether lambs easing on the week prior with 2978 head offered to average $112 per head - back $24.
Historical data shows prices typically rise at this time of year as supply tightens with joining and lambing, however trade lamb prices are still softening as producers work through further backlogs of supply.
The Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator (ESTLI) ended the week 7c lower to land at 782c/kg cwt.
This was 104c/kg below the same time last year.
The only exception was the South Australian lamb market with all indicators improving.
On a cents per kilo basis finished lamb prices at the saleyard in NSW and SA are at similar levels, while in Victoria Trade lambs are 30c lower and heavy lambs at around 10c higher this week.
Advertisement
Mutton prices also slid lower with the National Mutton Indicator (NMI) dropping 22c to 573c/kg cwt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.