Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Merino lambs come into their own as a window of opportunity opens up

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
July 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INTERSTATE VISIT: Rob Orwin, with son Louis, 7 months, Mortlake, and Brett Smith, Forreston, SA, sold a pen of Suffolks at Mount Pleasant, SA.

Merino lambs in NSW became the most expensive lambs in the country on a cents per kilogram basis after propelling by 68 cents per kilogram from the week prior to finish at 809c/kg carcase weight (cwt).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.