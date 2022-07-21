A record crowd made the trip to Melbourne to attend the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference.
Attendees heard from a variety of speakers including National Farmers' Federation CEO Tony Mahar and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chairman Mick Keogh.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said the quality of all the presentations was first-class.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Oceania logistics services senior vice president Kim Buoy spoke about why shipping delays were occurring, a matter also touched on by Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.
TMA chairman Doug Robinson said the issue of supply chain logistics and shipping was no doubt the biggest issue facing the industry at present.
"We have a small working group, that taps into various government parties, to ensure that our challenges are voiced.
"We will continue to advocate for this matter."
